Philadelphia's top 5 food stands, ranked

Bui's. | Photo: CK H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top food stands around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food stands in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Magic Carpet



Photo: Renee L./Yelp

Topping the list is Magic Carpet, which boasts 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp. This vegetarian business delivers Eastern Mediterranean-inspired meals, like tofu meatballs and seitan steak, served on rice with vegetables on the side. Pita sandwiches stuffed with falafel, baba ghanoush, tempeh and hummus are also on offer.

Established in 1984, you can find the food stands in the Meyerson Courtyard at 34th and Walnut streets in University City and at the Quad Walk at 36th and Spruce streets. Both are open weekdays during lunchtime.

2. Bui's



Photo: Dan W./Yelp

Next up is University City's Bui's, situated at 38th and Spruce streets. This food truck specializes in sandwiches. There is a long list of breakfast sandwiches, from one with egg white and cheese to another with turkey bacon and egg. Meatball and tuna fish hoagies are available, as are hamburgers, pork rolls and cheesesteaks.

With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the mobile eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jamaican D's



Photo: Jimmy W./Yelp

Logan Square's Jamaican D's, located at 1700 Spring Garden St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews. This food truck offers Caribbean specialities like curry chicken and jerk wings. There are seafood options, too, like snapper in a brown stew and fried white fish. Round out your Caribbean meal with sides like collard greens, plantains and sweet potatoes.

4. Dienner's Bar-B-Q Chicken



Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

Dienner's Bar-B-Q Chicken is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. The stall in the Reading Terminal Market produces roast chicken in flavors such as original barbecue, spicy, Memphis sweet, Korean and Thai chili. Order wings, legs or a whole chicken by the pound, or get a sandwich made to order. Head over to 12th and Arch streets to see for yourself.

5. Taco Loco



Photo: Liza G./Yelp

Finally, over in South Philadelphia, check out Taco Loco, which has earned four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp. The tacos at this truck are like those you'd find on the street of Mexico City: meat-filled corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions, with lime slices for squeezing over the top. Meat options include marinated pork, chorizo, tripe, beef tongue and many more. You can find the food stand near Jefferson Square Park.
