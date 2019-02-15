FOOD & DRINK

Philadelphia's top 5 museums, ranked

Penn Museum. | Photo: Sally N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the best museums in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top museums in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for museums.

1. The Mutter Museum



Photo: michael s./Yelp

Topping the list is The Mutter Museum. Located at 19 S. 22nd St., College Of Physicians OF Philadelphia in Rittenhouse, the museum is the highest rated museum in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 708 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Franklin Institute Science Museum



Photo: melissa s./Yelp

Next up is Logan Square's The Franklin Institute Science Museum, situated at 222 N. 20th St. With four stars out of 545 reviews on Yelp, the museum and venues and event space has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Penn Museum



Photo: penn museum/yelp

University City's Penn Museum, located at 3260 South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the museum and colleges and university 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews.

4. Please Touch Museum



Photo: monica t./Yelp

Please Touch Museum, a museum in West Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 288 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4231 Ave Of The Republic to see for yourself.

5. Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum



Photo: kat r./Yelp

Over in Industrial, check out Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, which has earned five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the museum at 6825-31 Norwitch Drive.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
Here are Lancaster's top 5 Southeast Asian spots
5 best French spots to check out in Philadelphia
Get free food on Valentine's Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Police: 15 cars damaged while traveling Ocean County road
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
More News