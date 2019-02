Philadelphia's top 5 museums, ranked

1. The Mutter Museum

2. The Franklin Institute Science Museum

3. Penn Museum

4. Please Touch Museum

5. Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

Looking to check out the best museums in town?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top museums in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for museums.Topping the list is The Mutter Museum . Located at 19 S. 22nd St., College Of Physicians OF Philadelphia in Rittenhouse, the museum is the highest rated museum in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 708 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Logan Square's The Franklin Institute Science Museum , situated at 222 N. 20th St. With four stars out of 545 reviews on Yelp, the museum and venues and event space has proven to be a local favorite.University City's Penn Museum , located at 3260 South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the museum and colleges and university 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews. Please Touch Museum , a museum in West Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 288 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4231 Ave Of The Republic to see for yourself.Over in Industrial, check out Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum , which has earned five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the museum at 6825-31 Norwitch Drive.---