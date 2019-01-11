Philadelphia's top 5 steakhouses, ranked

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Butcher And Singer
Photo: butcher and singer/yelp
Topping the list is Butcher and Singer. Located at 1500 Walnut St. in Rittenhouse, the steakhouse and traditional American spot is the most popular steakhouse in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,065 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse/Yelp
Next up is Washington Square's Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 1337 Chestnut St. With four stars out of 1,169 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
photo: del frisco's double eagle steakhouse/yelp
Rittenhouse's Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, located at 1426-1428 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 896 reviews.
4. Davios
photo: john k./yelp
Davios, a steakhouse, bar and Italian spot in Rittenhouse, is another go-to, with four stars out of 554 Yelp reviews. Head over to 111 S. 17th St. to see for yourself.
5. The Capital Grille
Photo: the capital grille/Yelp
Over in Washington Square, check out The Capital Grille, which has earned four stars out of 532 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, at 1338 Chestnut St.