Philadelphia's top 5 wine bars, ranked

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse. | Photo: Quynh N./Yelp

1. Tria Cafe Rittenhouse



Photo: quynh n./Yelp

Topping the list is Tria Cafe Rittenhouse. Located at 123 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse, the wine bar and cafe is the highest rated wine bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 804 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tria Cafe Wash West



Photo: tria cafe wash west/Yelp

Next up is Washington Square's Tria Cafe Wash West, situated at 1137 Spruce St. With 4.5 stars out of 713 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and modern European spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk



Photo: tony p./Yelp

Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk, a wine bar and Spanish spot that offers tapas and more in East Passyunk, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 336 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1709 E. Passyunk Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Victor Cafe



Photo: john r./Yelp

Over in Passyunk Square, check out Victor Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and Italian spot at 1303 Dickinson St.

5. Tredici Enoteca



Photo: vivian h./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Tredici Enoteca, a Washington Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews. Stop by 114 S. 13th St. to hit up the wine bar and Italian and Mediterranean spot next time the urge strikes.
