Philly chefs put some tasty twists on BBQ classics

Summer is all about backyard barbecues. But why not leave the cooking to someone else and give some much-needed support to.a local restaurant?
We found three chefs putting a creative spin on some summer staples, from a decadent pulled pork grilled cheese to a beach vibe-y grilled lobster mixed with a Japanese condiment on a Jamaican Coco bun.
Plus, the Bulgogi burger- an American burger topped with traditional Korean barbecue.
Northbound | Facebook
2 West Broad Street, Souderton, Pa. 18964
267-203-8076
SouthGate | Facebook | Instagram
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
215-560-8443
Friday Saturday Sunday | Facebook | Instagram
261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-546-4232
