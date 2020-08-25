FYI Philly

Philly chefs put some tasty twists on BBQ classics

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Summer is all about backyard barbecues. But why not leave the cooking to someone else and give some much-needed support to.a local restaurant?

We found three chefs putting a creative spin on some summer staples, from a decadent pulled pork grilled cheese to a beach vibe-y grilled lobster mixed with a Japanese condiment on a Jamaican Coco bun.

Plus, the Bulgogi burger- an American burger topped with traditional Korean barbecue.

Northbound | Facebook
2 West Broad Street, Souderton, Pa. 18964
267-203-8076

SouthGate | Facebook | Instagram

1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
215-560-8443

Friday Saturday Sunday | Facebook | Instagram
261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-546-4232
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiafyi phillyfyi bbqfyi barsbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Philly adds Pizza Jawn, The Wayward French bistro to dining scene
Thanal Indian Tavern reopens with great food, live jazz
Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from Aug. 22
FarmerJawn on a mission to fight food insecurity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible today: Here's the latest on timing, impact
Police called on surgeon trying to cancel gym membership
Wolf: Pennsylvania eviction moratorium to lapse Aug. 31
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
Some question motive for authorization of this COVID-19 treatment
Officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle
Hurricane Laura forecast to be Category 3 storm with Texas, Louisiana in path
Show More
Police respond to incident in Skippack Twp., Pa.
Man with throat slashed, found lying dead in street
Murphy seeks tax hikes, some cuts, more debt in $40B budget
Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize pot, spend virus funds
UNC study: Wearing your mask below your nose leaves you vulnerable
More TOP STORIES News