Food & Drink

Philly Food Works, Misfits Market making house calls during pandemic

By Timothy Walton
With most people staying home, grocery delivery services have seen a boom in business.

Misfits Market sells misshapen fruits and vegetables for a fraction of the price at grocery stores.

They've seen a spike in sales and have been able to add more employees, hiring many of those affected by layoffs during this difficult time.

Misfits also increased its hourly employees pay by $3 an hour. The increased demand has proven mutually beneficial.

The same can be said for Philly Food Works, which hired a number of furloughed restaurant employees to stock their line of delivery groceries.

Not only are they helping employ those out of work, they are also providing an outlet for farmers who rely on restaurants for much of their business.

Philly Food Works | Facebook | Instagram
Misfits Market | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 p.m.
High winds damage buildings, cause power outages in south Jersey
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
How Our Reporters Are Staying Fit At Home | FYI Philly
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Show More
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Man killed, toddler shot in East Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News