Philly Food Works, Misfits Market making house calls during pandemic

With most people staying home, grocery delivery services have seen a boom in business.Misfits Market sells misshapen fruits and vegetables for a fraction of the price at grocery stores.They've seen a spike in sales and have been able to add more employees, hiring many of those affected by layoffs during this difficult time.Misfits also increased its hourly employees pay by $3 an hour. The increased demand has proven mutually beneficial.The same can be said for Philly Food Works, which hired a number of furloughed restaurant employees to stock their line of delivery groceries.Not only are they helping employ those out of work, they are also providing an outlet for farmers who rely on restaurants for much of their business.