Philly Mag Classic Cook-Off

(Thursday, August 23rd, 5:30-8pm)Philadelphia Magazine is putting a new twist on your favorite dishes. It's the first ever Philly's Classic Cook-Off and the city's most iconic foods are getting reinvented.1001 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.