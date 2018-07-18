Philly Mag's best ice cream parlors

Philly Mag Favorite ice cream shops
Alicia Vitarelli takes us to some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best ice cream shops.
Bright Yellow Creamery | Facebook | @brightyellowcreamery
Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe | Facebook
7619 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 753-1500
La Michoacana All Natural Ice Cream | Facebook
231 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
Koffmeyer's Old Fashioned Cookies & Ice Cream | Facebook
7 Brookline Boulevard, Havertown, PA 19083
(484) 454 -3526
Good Moo'd Creamery | Facebook
1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
----------
