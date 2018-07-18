Philly Mag's best ice cream parlors

FYI PHILLY

Come along as we check out Philly Mag's top picks for ice cream around Philly. (WPVI)

Philly Mag Favorite ice cream shops
Alicia Vitarelli takes us to some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best ice cream shops.
Bright Yellow Creamery | Facebook | @brightyellowcreamery

Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe | Facebook
7619 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 753-1500

La Michoacana All Natural Ice Cream | Facebook
231 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
Koffmeyer's Old Fashioned Cookies & Ice Cream | Facebook
7 Brookline Boulevard, Havertown, PA 19083
(484) 454 -3526

Good Moo'd Creamery | Facebook
1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
