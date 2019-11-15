Philly's 1st retractable rooftop bar, new spots for pizza and drinks

Inside Philly's fully retractable rooftop bar, 1st MicroHotelPod Philly Hotel is Philadelphia's first micro hotel, with more than 250 rooms that are economical in terms of space and cost. The hotel says its 30 percent cheaper than the competition.
So why is it called a micro hotel? A standard room is less than 200 square feet and some rooms come with bunk beds, a first in the industry. The hospitality inside the hotel is curated by the team behind Suraya.
Condesa is the restaurant that shares the lobby space with a menu packed with authentic Mexican cuisine inspired by the Condesa region of Mexico. El Café has handmade pastries and El Techo is the city's first year-round rooftop bar with a retractable roof.
Pod Philly Hotel | Facebook | Instagram
31 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
El Techo | Facebook | Instagram
Condesa & El Café | Facebook | Instagram
1830 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Townsend, Cotoletta find new homes in the cityTwo city favorites have moved their restaurant location.
Townsend Wentz has taken his flagship eatery Townsend from East Passyunk to 2121 Walnut Street, while Beth Amadio moved her Belmont Hills space Cotoletta to Fitler Square. Both are still serving their top-of-the-line menu with a new backdrop and they told us why they moved.
Next time you're looking for a new old favorite, one of these spots could fit the bill.
Townsend | Facebook | Instagram
2121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Cotoletta Fitler Square | Facebook | Instagram
2227 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Two new spots for pizza and comfort food loversTwo new comfort food spots featuring pizza are coming to Philadelphia. Emmy Squared is a New York favorite opening their first Philadelphia location in Queen Village. Enza Pizzeria is a collaboration bringing Neapolitan style pies and Italian cuisine to Wyndmoor.
Enza Pizzaria | Instagram
909 E Willow Grove Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Emmy Squared | Facebook | Instagram
632 S 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Check out these new additions to the Philly bar scenePhiladelphia is flush with great bars, and two of its latest addition are creating quite a buzz.
Ease is now open at 8th and Christian in Queen Village. The vibe is in the name, Ease. The sound of vinyl records fill the room and if you like what you hear there's a record shop in the back. There are open mic nights and the art on the walls is created by artists from the Resource for Human Development.
Le Caveau is Chloe Grigri's passion project. Le Caveau fills the space above her parent's bar Good King Tavern on 7th street and features Natural Wine.
The focus is French wines. You'll also find domestic wine and wines from Spain, Italy, and Germany.
Ease | Instagram
824 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Le Caveau
614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Famed jewelry designer Marlyn Schiff opens store in HaverfordMarlyn Schiff is a top branded jewelry line on Stitch Fix. She's been a staple on "Good Morning America's" Deals and Steals and now has opened her first brick and mortar store right here in Haverford.
Marlyn grew up in the same area and now has her trendy and affordable pieces on display and for sale here in Philadelphia. We took a trip to Haverford to see what she has on sale and to hear more about her story.
Marlyn Schiff | Facebook | Instagram
15 Haverford Station Rd, Haverford, PA 19041
Fashion collections from around the world in FairmountMinda Living is a socially conscious brand with handcrafted collections from artisans in countries like Morocco, India and Mexico.
Inside their brand new location in Fairmount, you can find everything from clothing to accessories to handbags. All of their environmentally friendly products have an Impact tag on them -to let the consumer know its global footprint.
Minda Living | Instagram | Facebook
2449 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Photo Pop Philly's Winter WonderlandPhoto Pop Philly has set up a Winter Wonderland inside the Bourse Buildingacross from Independence Hall in Old City.
With 30 unique scenes from 15 local artists, there are plenty of photo opportunities whether you are looking for a holiday greeting or just there to have fun. They even have their own paparazzi to help you with your photos and make you feel like a star.
Photo Pop Philly | Facebook | Instagram
Open through January 5th
At the Bourse
(across the street from the Liberty Bell)
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tina Fey takes 'Mean Girls Musical' home to PhillyTina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls', based on the popular movie of the same name, hits the Broadway Philadelphia stage November 19 through December 1.
La Mancha Animal RescueWe hear wedding bells!
Two bonded rescue dogs, both from different parts of the country, bonded at La Mancha Animal Rescue, a 45-acre rescue in Chester County that specializes in the Great Pyrenees dog. The newlywed couple are accepting wedding donations! Our Gina Gannon has this week's Shelter Me.
La Mancha Animal Rescue | Facebook
855 Doe Run Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320