Philly's 3 freshest new poke joints

Nom Nom Bowl
3701 Chestnut St., University City
Photo: Keith C./Yelp
Nom Nom Bowl is a Japanese restaurant offering poke, noodle dishes and more. Try the sansho salmon poke with fresh Scottish salmon, furikake, masago and daikon.
The eatery also specializes in mazemen (no broth ramen) made with roasted miso cod, pork and goma tuna. Steamed buns stuffed with pork or vegetables are also available.
Nom Nom Bowl is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews.
Yelper Vicki C., who reviewed the restaurant on June 23, wrote, "The salmon poke bowl was really good! The fish tasted fresh and the toppings paired well. There's a good selection of other bowls as well. The restaurant is really cute and has nice outdoor seating."
Keith C. noted, "Everything was so authentic and delicious. The portions were very big and it was cheap! We tried both tuna rice bowls with salad combination, the cod with noodle and the pork with rice. It was so flavorful and everything was so fresh. Really felt like everything was prepared with heart."
Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The PokeSpot
1804 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Arielle S./Yelp
The PokeSpot is a fast-casual eatery that has two locations in New York and one in Atlanta. The Rittenhouse outpost is its first in Philly.
Like many poke joints, it offers both signature and customizable bowls. Among its signature bowls, there's the chili ponzu salmon (with scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds and chili ponzu, topped with edamame, kani salad and mango) and the ceviche (with lime, cilantro and jalapeno, topped with green onion, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad and house sauce), among other options. (See its full menu here.)
The PokeSpot currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Grace M., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "I did the build your own poke bowl. You can choose two different types of protein (they have chicken and tofu for those who don't like fish!) and unlimited toppings."
Michael F. noted, "I ordered one of their signature options. However, I was still able to customize it a bit with a few extra ingredients. I got two scoops of protein, garlic ahi tuna on their zucchini string base. ... Taste was on point, but I did feel a bit more of the protein was in order to get the value proposition right."
The PokeSpot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Engimono Poke & Deli
2319 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount
Photo: Destinee C./Yelp
Engimono Poke & Deli is a deli and Hawaiian spot, offering poke bowls, hot paninis, salads, all-day breakfast and more.
Appetizers include edamame, shrimp tempura and miso soup. Look for poke bowls like the Engimono with tuna and salmon, cucumber, masago and honey wasabi sauce and the Fairmount with shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot, black beans and teriyaki sauce. (See its full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Engimono Poke & Deli, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Sari Marissa G. wrote, "I've become slightly poke bowl obsessed, and this was the best I've had yet! I've honestly been craving it ever since my last visit!"
Yelper Annie C. wrote, "The poke bowls here are fantastic! Everything is so fresh! And it's the only poke bowl I've ever had that tastes just as good on lettuce as it does on rice."
Engimono Poke & Deli is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.