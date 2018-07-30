FORD GO FURTHER

Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots

It's the dog days of summer so we dive into the best hot dog spots around the city. (WPVI)

Philadelphia Magazine's List of Best Hotdogs
It's the dog days of summer so Philadelphia Magazine has put together a list of the best places to get hot dogs in the city.
Destination Dogs | Facebook
1111 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-773-7750

Fox and Son | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-372-7935

Miller's Twist | Facebook
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1723
Poi Dog | Facebook
100.5 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015

Loco Pez | Facebook
2401 E Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-886-8061
APJ Texas Wieners
47 N 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-665-8081
Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots
We dive into Philadelphia Magazine's list of best hotdogs. Then check out pies that are fried, and pies that are super-sized.

