In a city known for its cheesesteaks, a bonafide sushi scene is on the rise. Take a look at some of the places and chefs putting Philadelphia on the sushi-making map, as well as a new trend called 'omakase' -- a multi-course experience where thechooses the menu for you!616 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-922-21491204 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-278-7671