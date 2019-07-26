Philly's most instagrammable bar, must-try summer sandwiches and cocktails

This Philadelphia Bar has good food, drinks and a photo-op everywhere you look.
Blume | Facebook
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-761-5582
Bloomsday Cafe opens in Headhouse Square
Bloomsday Cafe is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with a Bottle Shop in the back.
Bloomsday Cafe | Facebook
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-319-8018
Makhani Brings New Twist to Traditional Indian Cuisine
Makhani in the heart of Old City is a new BYO owned by Shafi Gaffar, who grew up working in restaurants his family-owned in the area over the years -- Desi Village Restaurant, Laxmi's Indian Grille, and Khajuraho in Ardmore. He was a partner in the Tandoor restaurant group and is now branching out to create a new brand.
Joining him is Executive Chef Sanjoy Banik, who worked in all of Shafi's parents' restaurant, and was previously the go-to chef for Asian dignitaries. He focuses on North Indian dishes that are made fresh-to-order and all from scratch. Makhani is open for lunch and dinner, and delivery is available as well.
Makhani Modern Indian | Facebook |Instagram
7 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-534-5097
Finding the perfect summer sandwich in Philly and beyond
Karen Rogers rounds up some spots to grab the perfect summer sandwich in the city and the suburbs.
Angelo's Pizzeria | Instagram
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Mazzanti's Market | Facebook
320 Lincoln Ave, Bristol, PA 19007
Caffe Vienna's | Facebook
233 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-557-0400
Winkel is the Gayborhood's new hot spot for brunch
If you're looking for a new spot for brunch, Winkel is now open in the Gayborhood. It's from the mind of chef Joncarl Lachman, who created Noord, and is now using a similar inspiration for breakfast and lunch. He's created a menu inspired by his Dutch and Northern European roots.
Winkel | Facebook | Instagram
1119 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Six refreshing summer drinks, with and without alcohol
There's fraperitifs, the FreezO and yes, the Gritty Slushy
Saxby's Coffee | Facebook
1800 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8215
Various locations around Philly
+ 30th Street Station
+ Logan Square
Ardmore Farmers Market
120 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-412-8044
Rival Bros. Coffee | Instagram
+ 1528 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
+ 2400 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
+ 1100 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Mainstay Independent Brewing Company | Facebook
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-422-3561
Southgate|FB
1801 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443
The Good King Tavern | Facebook
614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700
Bud & Marilyn's | Instagram
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220
New Shop Trunc Is All About Supporting Local Artisans
Co-Owners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell -- partners in life and business -- just opened lifestyle goods store Trunc in Northern Liberties.
They "seek the unique", but every item also has to meet three requirements in order to be shown:
1. It has to be handmade by a local artist.
2. It has to tell a story.
3. The artist has to host an event at Trunc so they can engage with the community!
Trunc | https://www.instagram.com/truncartisans/
929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-519-6179
Inside Wilmington's contemporary food hall of flavor
DE.CO is the brand new contemporary food hall located right next to the Hotel Du Pont, in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware.
You can find everything from award-worthy pizza, international cuisines, and touches of Baltimore. You can even find the hotel's famous macaroons at Spark'd, the hotel's pastry shop at DE.CO.
DE.CO | DE.CO Facebook | DE.CO Instagram
111 W 10th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Behind the Scenes at Cirque du Soleil: Amaluna
Cirque du Soleil has brought the big top to Oaks, Pennsylvania. Amaluna is a mostly female cast of acrobats telling a story loosely based on Shakespeare's The Tempest. The story takes place on the island of Amaluna where a Princess is celebrating her coming of age and a group of men crash the party.
Cirque du Soleil: Amaluna | Tickets | Facebook |
Under The Big Top in Oaks, Pa.
Runs through Aug. 25
Mann Center has soul and Classics on tap for summer, fall slate
A number of hitmakers are coming to the Mann, with the B52s, Willie Nelson and MC Hammer headlining the bill.
Mann Center for the Performing Arts | Tickets, show times | Twitter
5201 Parkside Avenue, Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Shelter Me: Hospice Pet
