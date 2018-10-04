Philly's newest spots for soul food, brunch and more

Green Soul
Photo: von m./Yelp
Green Soul recently made the move from Chestnut Hill, bringing its healthful take on traditional soul food to Spring Garden. Located at 1410 Mt Vernon St., it comes courtesy of Robert and Benjamin Bynum and sits next door to their restaurant South, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Start your meal with soul-spiced seeds and nuts, seasonal raw vegetable plates, parsnip and carrot "fries." Main dishes include soul bowls, small plates of hummus and crispy Brussels sprouts, a variety of soul tacos and more.
P. J. Clarke's
Photo: jeff h./Yelp
Now open at 601 Walnut St. in the Curtis Center is P. J. Clarke's, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot. The restaurant group has four other locations in Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Visitors can expect black Angus steaks from Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Sandwiches, soups, salads and a raw bar are also available. Main dishes include chicken pot pie with buttermilk crust, rich broth and farm vegetables, and chicken paillard with watercress salad.
Vesper Sporting Club
Photo: Vesper Sporting Club/Yelp
Now open at 1029 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties is Vesper Sporting Club, which features drinks, a popular brunch menu, TVs tuned to sports, outdoor seating and late-night DJs. It comes from the owners of neighboring Vesper Dayclub, the pool and drinks spot next door, and the Vesper Sporting Club in Center City.
For brunch, try French toast options like Vesper, made with caramelized cinnamon apples and whipped cream; another with blueberries, strawberries, huckleberry sauce and whipped cream; and the Cap'n Crunch with peanut butter cereal and whipped cream. (Find the full menu here.)