FOOD & DRINK

Philly's newest spots for soul food, brunch and more

Photo: Vesper Sporting Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurants to open in Philadelphia? From a soul food spot to a traditional American joint, read on for the newest destinations to land near you.

Green Soul



Photo: von m./Yelp

Green Soul recently made the move from Chestnut Hill, bringing its healthful take on traditional soul food to Spring Garden. Located at 1410 Mt Vernon St., it comes courtesy of Robert and Benjamin Bynum and sits next door to their restaurant South, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Start your meal with soul-spiced seeds and nuts, seasonal raw vegetable plates, parsnip and carrot "fries." Main dishes include soul bowls, small plates of hummus and crispy Brussels sprouts, a variety of soul tacos and more.

P. J. Clarke's



Photo: jeff h./Yelp

Now open at 601 Walnut St. in the Curtis Center is P. J. Clarke's, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot. The restaurant group has four other locations in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Visitors can expect black Angus steaks from Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Sandwiches, soups, salads and a raw bar are also available. Main dishes include chicken pot pie with buttermilk crust, rich broth and farm vegetables, and chicken paillard with watercress salad.

Vesper Sporting Club



Photo: Vesper Sporting Club/Yelp

Now open at 1029 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties is Vesper Sporting Club, which features drinks, a popular brunch menu, TVs tuned to sports, outdoor seating and late-night DJs. It comes from the owners of neighboring Vesper Dayclub, the pool and drinks spot next door, and the Vesper Sporting Club in Center City.

For brunch, try French toast options like Vesper, made with caramelized cinnamon apples and whipped cream; another with blueberries, strawberries, huckleberry sauce and whipped cream; and the Cap'n Crunch with peanut butter cereal and whipped cream. (Find the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
CDC study: 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
DA: Teen raped by man she met on 'Whisper'
2 teens shot, 1 dead following shooting in South Philly
ATF: Allentown explosion was murder-suicide, suspect sent letters
Local Indonesians pray, gather donations
Woman who fled custody in Delaware Co. caught after crash
AccuWeather: A Brief Fall Chill Is On The Way
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Police ID suspect in NE Philly road rage stabbing
Show More
Police inspector under investigation for alleged assault of captain
Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia
Police: Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
57 people arrested in Kensington drug bust
3rd suspect surrenders in Berks County woman's murder
More News