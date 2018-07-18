FYI PHILLY

Philly's top places for ice cream sandwiches

If you love ice cream sandwiches, we've got six places for you to try! (WPVI)

Ice Cream Sandwich Roundup
Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.
Beiler's | Facebook
University City
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Philly Flavors
Fairmount
2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 232-7748

Center City
343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 519-8982
South Philly
1928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Weckerly's | Facebook
9 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

iSwitch | Facebook
208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 19382

Mademoiselle Macaron | Facebook
41 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062

Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 897-9999

Square 1682 | Facebook
121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-5008
----------
