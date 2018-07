Philly's top places for ice cream sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich Roundup

Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 232-7748343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107(267) 519-89821928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191489 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 1938241 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 897-9999121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-563-5008----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.