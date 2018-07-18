Philly's top places for ice cream sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich Roundup
Great ice cream comes in many packages, in a cup or a cone, or sandwiched in between all kinds of goodness. Karen Rogers has your ice cream sandwich roundup-from crazy concoctions to gourmet creations.
Beiler's | Facebook
University City
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Philly Flavors
Fairmount
2004 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 232-7748
Center City
343 South 13th, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 519-8982
South Philly
1928 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Weckerly's | Facebook
9 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123
iSwitch | Facebook
208 Carter Drive, Suite 13B., West Chester, PA 19382
Mademoiselle Macaron | Facebook
41 S Main Street, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062
Capofitto | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 897-9999
Square 1682 | Facebook
121 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-5008
