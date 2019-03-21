Pho-losophy brings Vietnamese fare to Lower Merion Township

Food & Drink

A new Vietnamese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Pho-losophy, is located at 226 Haverford Ave.

On the menu, expect to find starters like grilled sugarcane shrimp and lotus root salad. There's also a build-your-own-bowl pho option, which includes oxtail, rib-eye steak, shrimp and beef. For other fare, look for banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli salad bowls and "broken rice" platters.

Pho-losophy has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Dedrick H. said, "This spot has terrific vegetable broth, diverse delicious veggies and three types of whole mushrooms."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pho-losophy is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
