Pho-losophy brings Vietnamese fare to Lower Merion Township

A new Vietnamese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Pho-losophy , is located at 226 Haverford Ave.On the menu, expect to find starters like grilled sugarcane shrimp and lotus root salad. There's also a build-your-own-bowl pho option, which includes oxtail, rib-eye steak, shrimp and beef. For other fare, look for banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli salad bowls and "broken rice" platters.Pho-losophy has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.Yelper Dedrick H. said , "This spot has terrific vegetable broth, diverse delicious veggies and three types of whole mushrooms."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pho-losophy is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.---