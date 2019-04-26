Food & Drink

Pickle Pizza gaining attention on Instagram

Pickle pizza -- delicious or disgusting?

Move over pepperoni and peppers, pickles are apparently just as good a topping, if not better, according to some foodies.

But they're usually nowhere to be found at your favorite pie joint. Which is weird, right?

Because you put pickles on burgers and hot dogs, it's even a potato chip flavor!

Right now, the only places with pickle pizza on the menu is Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli in upstate New York and California.

Three Pickleman's cafes are also testing out a pickle pizza in the midwest.

Sadly, we have yet to see that trend make a splash in Philadelphia.
