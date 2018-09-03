Pit stop: The 4 best spots to score barbecue in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.
1. Mike's BBQ
Photo: Dan C./Yelp
Topping the list is Mike's BBQ. Located at 1703 S. 11th St. in East Passyunk, it's the highest rated barbecue spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp. Using an old-school Lang smoker, everything the eatery serves is smoked the same day.
On the menu, you'll see options like the Creekstone Brisket (Mike's special rub, smoked for 14 hours with oak wood), the PA Pulled Pork (with a sweet and spicy rub) and housemade sausage. Sides include beans, cornbread, pickles and mustard slaw. You can score sandwiches as well, including the brisket cheesesteak. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Brandon K., who reviewed it on March 24, wrote, "Solid brisket with a good amount of fatty and lean portions. Ribs are stellar, with tender meat and good bark. Great variety of sauces, from vinegar based to sweet/smoky to Alabama white. Great pickles. Friendly service."
2. Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Photo: Nick D./Yelp
Next up is Mayfair's Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse, situated at 7500 State Road. With four stars out of 543 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue has proven to be a local favorite.
At this barbecue joint, you'll find platters served with three sides and bread, plus your choice of meat, including pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped beef brisket and smoked kielbasa. Sides include baked beans with pork, creamy cheesy spinach, mashed sweet potatoes and spicy collard greens. (See the menu here.)
Yelper Joe J. said, "Best ribs, great service. ... Never had a bad meal there. I always get the mac and cheese and baked beans. Pulled chicken sandwich was great. Friendly staff and short wait times for your food."
3. Fette Sau
Photo: Fette Sau/Yelp
Fishtown's Fette Sau, located at 1208 Frankford Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular spot four stars out of 516 reviews. With a name that means "fat pig" in German, the eatery specializes in high-quality, locally sourced meats that are dry-rubbed and smoked on the premises, per its website.
The menu offers smoked meats like the Niman Ranch prime beef brisket, Newman Farm Berkshire pulled pork, Duroc St. Louis ribs and Nicolosi hot Italian sausage. Sides include burnt end baked beans, Cora's broccoli salad, Dante's German potato salad and buttermilk cornbread. (See the menu here.)
Yelp reviewer Trevor L. wrote, "Delicious barbecue, good beer selection and good cocktails in an open and rustic setting. My favorite was the beef rib, but close runner-ups were the pulled pork and brisket. But I'm splitting hairs here because everything I had was amazing. I can't wait to go back and try the smoked duck."
4. TT Skewer
Photo: Julie W./Yelp
TT Skewer, a Chinese spot that offers barbecue, hot pot and more in Center City, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 86 Yelp reviews. Head over to 56 N. Ninth St. to see for yourself.
The Chinese restaurant offers street food fare, including barbecue skewers. You can choose from meats like lamb shoulder, ribeye, grilled pork sausage, grilled squid, grilled chicken heart and more. Spice levels range from no spice to very spicy. It also offers hot pot bowls.
Yelper Binyao W. said, "The best tasting skewers in Philly I have tried! It's authentic Chinese-style barbecue, not fried. I love the lamb and the chicken wings the most. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside."