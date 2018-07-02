If pizza is what you're after, look no further than O Sole Mio, located at 250 Catharine St. in Queen Village. The eatery specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas with thin, crispy and slightly charred crusts.
On the menu, there are traditional recipes like marinara, Margherita and spicy salami (soppressata), but white pizzas are also well represented. Non-pizza options include starters (burrata, buffalo mozzarella), paninis (soppressata, Caprese) and salads like Caesar and Italian tuna.
O Sole Mio has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
"Go for the food, but stay for the people and service," wrote J H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 16. "We were blown away by the gravy they used on their red pies (get the diavalo) and the overall service. Our servers and the owners were constantly checking in on us making sure we had everything we need."
Yelper Steven L. added, "Amazingly good Napoli-style pizza in Queen Village! The crust is fantastic and the owner uses the best quality ingredients imported from Italy. He was even happy to make a vegan red gravy with veggie pie. "
Head on over to check it out: O Sole Mio is open from 3-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Pizzeria O Sole Mio opens in Queen Village with wood-fired pies
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News