P.J. Clarke's opens first Philly location in the Curtis Center

A new spot for food and drinks has opened its doors in Center City. Called P.J. Clarke's, the new addition is located at 601 Walnut St. in the Curtis Center. The restaurant group has four other locations in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The establishment offers a raw bar with menu items like jumbo Gulf shrimp cocktails served with classic tomato horseradish sauce; Barnegat light scallop crudo with cucumber, pickled fennel, chives and poppyseed crema; and spicy bass ceviche with tart apples, radish, jalapenos and cilantro.

Main courses include chicken paillard with watercress salad, haricot vert, pickled red onion and mustard dressing; and black angus skirt steak frites with maitre d'hotel butter or blue cheese butter.

The bar features a wide selection of wines, beers, cocktails and whiskeys.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, P.J. Clarke's is off to a promising start.

Ben W., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 20, wrote, "P.J. Clarke's is going to be the best sports bar downtown. The service is top notch. The decor and design impeccable. The food is to die for and the drinks are the best around."

And Norman L. wrote, "Beautiful bar area. Huge TVs. Very friendly staff. Tried swordfish and scallops -- very good."

P. J. Clarke's opens daily at 11 a.m.
