POLL: Vote for your favorite diner

Coopersburg Diner - Coopersburg, Pa. (Lehigh County)

Daddypops - Hatboro, Pa. (Montgomery County)

The Dining Car - Philadelphia

Meadows - Blackwood, N.J. (Camden County)

Lamp Post - Clementon, N.J. (Camden County)

Red Lion Diner - Southampton, N.J. (Burlington County)

Spring-Ford Diner - Spring City, Pa. (Chester County)

Tank & Libby's - Drexel Hill, Pa. (Delaware County)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Earlier this month, Action News Mornings asked for your go-to diner.Nearly 3,000 people commented, liked, and shared about their favorite diners across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.We combed through those submissions and chose the elite eight.The top 6 diners will be featured on Action News Mornings, counting down to the diner with the most votes.