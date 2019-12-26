Food & Drink

POLL: Vote for your favorite diner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Earlier this month, Action News Mornings asked for your go-to diner.

Nearly 3,000 people commented, liked, and shared about their favorite diners across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

We combed through those submissions and chose the elite eight.

The top 6 diners will be featured on Action News Mornings, counting down to the diner with the most votes.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE:

  • Coopersburg Diner - Coopersburg, Pa. (Lehigh County)


  • Daddypops - Hatboro, Pa. (Montgomery County)


  • The Dining Car - Philadelphia


  • Meadows - Blackwood, N.J. (Camden County)


  • Lamp Post - Clementon, N.J. (Camden County)


  • Red Lion Diner - Southampton, N.J. (Burlington County)


  • Spring-Ford Diner - Spring City, Pa. (Chester County)


  • Tank & Libby's - Drexel Hill, Pa. (Delaware County)


