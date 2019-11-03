Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!

After months of waiting, the day has come!
RELATED:Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston
Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting Sunday November 3.
This is not a drill... We’re fully stocked. pic.twitter.com/kMVXd9pyaV— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) November 1, 2019
The fast-food chain tried to launch the sandwich back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.
The sandwich went viral after a twitter feud, later named Chicken Wars, broke out between many fast food chains debating who makes the best fried chicken sandwich.
ORIGINAL STORY: #ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
The sandwich returns on National Sandwich day, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.
Popeye's has notoriously mocked their competitor, Chick-fil-A for their "closed on Sunday" policy.
seriously... y'all good? @ChickfilA https://t.co/5C1ZvpacIi— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 31, 2019
READ MORE:
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage