FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.
The restaurant offered six boneless wings dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

The promotion was offered for a single day in just four locations. Those locations were Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.

As far as golden products go, the price was a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchickenrestaurantfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Craving Sichuan? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 spots to turn up the heat
In the Kitchen with Alessi - Bringing Back Family Meals
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Show More
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
More News