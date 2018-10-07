Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.
The restaurant offered six boneless wings dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.
Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.
The promotion was offered for a single day in just four locations. Those locations were Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.
As far as golden products go, the price was a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.
Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.
The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
