Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

A Popeyes chicken sandwich is pictured. (Popeyes)

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in corruption case
Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.
Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary
Show More
Man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Chester County
AG Shapiro files suit against Sackler family for role in opioid crisis
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Teachers' union calling for asbestos, lead removal in all Philly schools
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
More TOP STORIES News