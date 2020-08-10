Porcos takes its award-winning sandwiches and pastries on the move

Porcos and Small Oven Porchetteria opened in mid-December, just three months before COVID-19.When customers could no longer walk in, shop the pastries and sandwiches and walk out, Chef/Owner Chad Durkin started serving out a side window, earning the shop a Philadelphia Magazine Best of Philly for literal hole-in-the-wall.Porcos is now mobile too, taking up permanent residence in the food cart, dubbed Inda Cart, at both Garage South on East Passyunk and Garage North in Fishtown.Garage is known for its large collection of canned beers but now you can get cocktails to-go too, and sit and chill under a sidewalk umbrella with your sandwich and some cookies and pastries from Porcos.2204 Washington Avenue1231 East Passyunk AvenueGirard & Frankford Aves