2019 Center City Restaurant Week and Philly Fashion Week

By Amanda Brady
Center City District Restaurant Week is the largest restaurant week in the area. In 2019, it kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through the 27th with over 120 restaurants participating.

For foodies, it's a great deal! You get three courses at $35 for dinner and $20 for lunch.

Philly Fashion Week kicks off Sept. 23rd and culminates with the second annual Shop Center City event on the 28th. Here's a look at some of the restaurants and vendors involved in this year's festivities.

Center City Restaurant Week | Philly Fashion Week

Damari Savile | Facebook
709 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-270-2322

Capital Grille | Facebook
1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-545-9588

Little Nonna's | Facebook
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2100
