Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

The company is offering three holiday flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Pringles, owned by Kellogg's, first launched the Thanksgiving promotion last year with eight flavors available to a limited test audience. This year they're bringing out the three most popular varieties to the general public.


The novelty chips will be available through the Kellogg's website for a limited time beginning Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. A three-pack sells for $14.99. The link is here but it will not be active until the sale begins.

