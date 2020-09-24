Food & Drink

Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall

Just when you thought the world had run out of things to add pumpkin spice to, Kraft Heinz announced the launch of pumpkin spice Mac and Cheese.

Even if pumpkin spice mac and cheese happens to sound appealing to you, there's a catch. You'll have to sign up for the waiting list, and only 1,000 people will actually receive the product. Oh, and it's only going to be available in Canada.

The package comes with dry macaroni noodles and a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder and cinnamon to sprinkle on top. Each box recipient will also receive a coffee mug.

This is Kraft's latest unconventional marketing push during the pandemic. In August, Kraft launched a rebranding campaign, labeling its classic macaroni and cheese as a breakfast food. The company hoped the new "breakfast" label would take away some of the shame that's associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning.

Kraft Heinz has been in turnaround mode for the past few years. The company has been struggling to catch up with rivals that have launched more innovative food products as consumers sought out healthier organic foods as well as plant-based alternatives to meat.
