Check your cabinets! Some Ragu pasta sauces have been recalled because they may contain fragments of plastic.
Mizkan America Incorporated issued the voluntary recall.
The company says it has not received reports of anyone consuming plastic but they issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8.
Ragu pasta sauce recalled due to possible plastic fragments
