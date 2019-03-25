RAISE YOUR GLASS: 2019 Philly Wine Week is here

Philly Wine Week
Philly Wine Week is a great opportunity to learn from members of the area's wine community at events throughout the city during the week of April 1-7, 2019.
April 1-7, 2019
Opening Corks Kickoff Event
March 31; 6-9 p.m.
XIX at The Bellevue Hotel
200 S. Broad Streetm Philadelphia, PA 19102
$65 General Admission; $125 VIP
