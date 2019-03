RAISE YOUR GLASS: 2019 Philly Wine Week is here

Philly Wine Week

Philly Wine Week is a great opportunity to learn from members of the area's wine community at events throughout the city during the week of April 1-7, 2019.April 1-7, 2019March 31; 6-9 p.m.XIX at The Bellevue Hotel200 S. Broad Streetm Philadelphia, PA 19102$65 General Admission; $125 VIP----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.