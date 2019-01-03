Rakkii Ramen brings ramen and more to Bethlehem

Ramen fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Rakkii Ramen, the new arrival is located at 328 S. New St..
Led by chef Marco Lu, the restaurant offers a "mixed approach on traditional as well as modern Japanese cuisine," according to its website.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of ramen noodle dishes including the sukiyaki udon with soy dashi broth, marinated shaved beef, tofu, scallions, sweet mushrooms and nappa cabbage.
If you have room for dessert, try the black sesame panna cotta with black sesame pudding, ginger infused maple syrup, toasted coconut shavings, berries, green tea cake crumbles and fresh yuzu whipped cream.
Rakkii Ramen has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Katherine K. noted, "This restaurant is an absolute treasure. The food is simply masterful. Every slurp of noodles and broth was amazing."
Rakkii Ramen is now open at 328 S. New St., so swing on by to take a peek. The restaurant is open 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sundays).
