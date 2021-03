PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rangoon has become a Chinatown staple serving Burmese food to the neighborhood since 1993.Owners Christine Gyaw, Chiu Sin Mee and Jenny Louie met after emigrating 30 years ago from Burma (also known as Mynamar) and settling in Philadelphia.The three women bonded over their love of cooking and decided to introduce Philadelphia to Burmese food. They have used family recipes to grow the menu through the years. During the pandemic they have closed the dining room and focused on take-out and delivery.112 North 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107