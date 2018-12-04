RECALL

JBS Tolleson expands raw beef recall to 12 million pounds due to possible salmonella after hundreds sickened

EMBED </>More Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

Check your ground beef: An additional 5 million pounds have been added to an existing recall, bringing the total amount of recalled raw beef to more than 12 million pounds.

The recall was first issued in October due to salmonella concerns. At the time it was announced that the contaminated raw beef products from JBS Tolleson were being investigated after an outbreak of salmonella. As of Nov. 15, the number of cases had grown to 246 in 25 states (59 hospitalized, no deaths).

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the expansion of the recall. The recall now includes a long list of products packaged between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018. The affected brands include Kroger, Cedar Farms, and Showcase.

See the full list here and review what the product labels look like here.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever.
RELATED: What is salmonella, salmonellosis?

If you have any of the affected products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. You can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsafetyfood safetyrecallsalmonellau.s. & world
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
3 best French bistros to check out in Lancaster
3 prime Peruvian spots to check out in Philadelphia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Extension, 2 rescued
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Philly officer shot in line of duty: "I was extremely lucky"
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Show More
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
AccuWeather: Brisk and Colder Today, Staying Colder Into The Weekend
Action News Morning Update
Minivan with bullet holes crashes in North Philly, driver flees
More News