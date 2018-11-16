FOOD & DRINK

Real Food Eatery brings healthy options to Wynnefield Heights

Photo: Real Food Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast, lunch and dinner cafe specializing in healthy food has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Real Food Eatery, the fresh addition is located at 4040 City Ave., Building 4, in Wynnefield Heights.

With a head chef who holds a degree in human nutrition, Real Food Eatery prides itself on offering whole food made with simple ingredients, according to its website. This is its third restaurant in the city.

The breakfast menu is filled with build-your-own bowls of eggs, oatmeal, yogurt and sweet potato pancakes. For lunch or dinner, look for the organic tofu dressed with tahini olive oil, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, tamari, housemade Sriracha, honey and garlic; or grass-fed meatballs with quinoa, egg, Parmesan and a mix of spices. Choose a base for your bowl, with options like kale, quinoa and brown rice.

Pair your meal with sides such as broccoli salad with cranberries and roasted pepitas, Parmesan roasted broccoli or Moroccan chickpea salad.

It's still early days for Real Food Eatery, which has a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Polly A., who reviewed it on Nov. 9 wrote, "Food quality is amazing with tons of veggies and quality meats. This store has cold brew and kombucha on draft, which is a plus and plenty of seating in the dining room."

Megan S.noted, "I am not a huge fan of 'healthy' food but they find a way to make their ingredients taste so flavorful that I actually want to go back for seconds."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Real Food Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Reynolds Wrap release Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Abrams says she can't win Georgia governor race
Reports slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Wilmington police officer charged after standoff
Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon
Show More
2-year-old cancer patient in Pa. meets her organ donor
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
State police wake up drivers during I-78 traffic nightmare
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
More News