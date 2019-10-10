USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Giant, Weis Market and more

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the frozen cooked, diced or shredded products were made between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 and falls under a Class I recall. A Class I recall is described as "is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
The product codes range from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. The dates and the scope of the recall were expanded to be cautious.
The recalled chicken products were sold in dozens of stores throughout the Delaware Valley, including ALDI, Giant, WEIS Market, Redners, Food Lion and more. Some specialty markets are also included on the list, such as McCaffreys Market and Jersey Mike's.
Tip Top notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that several samples of the product confirmed positive for Listeria after they were tested in Canada.
More about the recall can be found on the USDA website.