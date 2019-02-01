Many people will gather Sunday to watch the Super Bowl - and eat a lot!Wings are a favorite. In fact, GrubHub says Philadelphia led the nation in ordering wings for Super Bowl 52.However, conventional wing recipes give you enough fat and calories for a week.To lighten them up, Jen Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program suggests using boneless chicken breasts, cut into tenders. And bake, don't fry.She also lightens up popular ranch and blue cheese dips by ditching the sour cream or mayonnaise base."That base right there is kind of a red flag," says Welper. "So what we're going to do is we'll use non-fat Greek yogurt. And then we'll use a little bit of low-fat mayonnaise."You can also offer hummus, a dip with flavor, and fiber, which could keep you from overeating.And drink plenty of water before the party - we eat far more when we're hungry or thirsty.Here are her recipes:4 each Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4oz. raw each)1 egg Egg1 cup Panko1/2 tsp Salt1 tsp Garlic powder1 tsp Onion powder1/2 tsp White pepper1 can Spray oil1 cup Buffalo sauce or favorite wing sauce.Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.Remove all visible fat from chicken and cut each breast into four strips.In separate bowl place whisked egg.Combine the dry ingredients in another bowl.Grease a baking sheet well with spray oil.Toss chicken in wet mix.Then toss cut chicken in seasoned panko mixture to coat.Shake off excess panko and lay chicken breasts out on the cookie sheet.Lightly spray oil the chicken.Bake for 10-15 minutes or until just firm to the touch. Use a meat thermometer to be sure internal temperature is 165 degrees.In sauté pan, heat up sauce and then toss chicken tenders in sauce and serve with a lower calorie dressing!Note: Chicken is fully cooked at 165 degrees.4 cups Nonfat Greek yogurt2 T. Lemon juice2 cups Low fat mayonnaise1 T. Garlic powder1 T. Onion powder1 tsp. Salt2 tsp. Ground black pepper2 tsp. Dill, dryCombine with the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and whisk together.Chill.This is a large recipe. So you can make it less frequently if you use lots of ranch dressing in your home. As long as you are using fresh dairy products the shelf life on this is about 2-3 weeks. So plan to use it!Number of Servings: 6 cupsServing Size: 2 TbspCalories: 30Fat Grams: 1