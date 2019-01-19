U.S. & WORLD

Research shows 60-percent of coffee species may soon go extinct

You might want to savor every drop of your favorite blend of coffee.

New research shows 60-percent of coffee species found in the wild could soon go extinct.

Researchers at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in the UK warn that climate change, deforestation, droughts, and plant diseases are putting the future of coffee at risk.

The most popular kind of coffee for commercial production, Arabica, is already on the endangered species list.

