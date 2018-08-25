U.S. & WORLD

Restaurant attempts world's longest Chicago style hot dog

Restaurant attempts world's longest Chicago style hot dog. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

In Chicago, the coveted hot dog is equivalent to our beloved Philly Cheese Steak.

So, you can bet the attempt at the largest style Chicagoland dog was taken quite seriously.

The team at Mariano's went for gold with their 44-foot long hot dog.

The frankfurter has all the fixings -- dozens of sport peppers, pickle spears, mustard, relish, tomato and onion.

After a photo opp, the hot dog was sliced up and handed out to customers.

