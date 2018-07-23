Restaurant Week in Ardmore | FYI Philly

Ardmore Restaurant Week
Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. Karen Rogers scopes out the town's growing restaurant scene.
Ardmore Restaurant Week: July 16-29
Prix fixe menus: $15, 25 or $35
List of Participating restaurants: Menus
The Bercy | Facebook
7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 1900
Ripplewood | Facebook
29 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Delice et Chocolat
9 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen | Facebook
31 E Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Hunan
47 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-3050
