FYI PHILLY

Restaurant Week in Ardmore | FYI Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. (WPVI)

Ardmore Restaurant Week
Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. Karen Rogers scopes out the town's growing restaurant scene.

Ardmore Restaurant Week: July 16-29
Prix fixe menus: $15, 25 or $35
List of Participating restaurants: Menus

The Bercy | Facebook
7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 1900

Ripplewood | Facebook

29 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Delice et Chocolat
9 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen | Facebook
31 E Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Hunan
47 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

610-642-3050
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI PhillyFYI Philly weddings in Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Wedding Special
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
New American bistro Louie Louie now open in University City
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Spanish spots
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Domino's plans to double pizza empire
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Made in America Festival to remain on Parkway
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Show More
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More News