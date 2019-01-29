FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Philadelphia's best Chinese restaurants

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House



Topping the list is Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House. Located at 1022 Race St. in Chinatown, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,831 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sampan



Next up is Washington Square's Sampan, situated at 124 S. 13th St. With four stars out of 1,571 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nine Ting



Nine Ting, a Korean and Chinese spot that offers hot pot and more in Chinatown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 938 Yelp reviews. Head over to 926 Race St. to see for yourself.

4. Heung Fa Chun Sweet House



Over in Chinatown, check out Heung Fa Chun Sweet House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers desserts and more, at 112 N. 10th St.
