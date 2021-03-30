Gov. Carney, Delaware officials provide update on COVID-19
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
Rita's Sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Philadelphia Mills mall identified as detective's stepson
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
As cases rise, Philly residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away
LIVE: Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
Show More
Authorities release photo of car wanted in Pa. mother's killing
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Philadelphia Flyers, in playoff push, put Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers
Support women-owned businesses with #BeLocalish Deals and Steals!
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
More TOP STORIES News