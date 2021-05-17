FYI Philly

Ron's Ribs returns with Ron's Signature Sauce

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Ron's Ribs returns with Ron's Signature Sauce

Ron's Ribs was a staple on South Street for more than 25 years closing in 2010. After nearly a decade, Ron's son, Brandon Washington, is bringing the business back on a smaller scale. Brandon has recreated his dad's BBQ sauce and is selling Ron's Signature Sauce. He is creating the sauce at Tico's Tacos in the same kitchen that once housed Ron's Ribs. Tico's uses the sauce on menu items like enchiladas and wings.

Brandon is bottling the sauce and launching sales with an event at 1901B Washington Avenue on Sunday, May 16th. The event will celebrate National BBQ day and there will be 400 Ribs available from Chef Zachary Taylor along with the first batch of Ron's Signature Sauce.

Brandon is using the proceeds to create a community work space in South Philadelphia. 1901 is a shared space for the neighborhood where members can utilize equipment to create podcasts, head shots and e-commerce portfolios. Brandon hopes it will also build relationships within the neighborhood.

Ron's Signature Sauce | Facebook | Instagram

Kickoff Event scheduled for May 16th at 1901B Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

Tico's Tacos | Facebook | Instagram

1627 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth streetfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
We are celebrating national BBQ month
New barbecue spots spice up the cuisine scene with seasoned pros at the grill
Floraltology: Sibling-run shop with a money bouquet and more
Kun-Yang Lin: dancer/choreographer motivated by trifecta of tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Washington's Kerrigan signing with Eagles
Suspect sought after cellphone store employee found dead
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Gathering limits in Pennsylvania increase today | What that means to you
Show More
Community campaigns to change street name with controversial history
Vehicle with 76ers vanity plate sought in Bucks Co. hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, summer preview up next
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others
More TOP STORIES News