Rosy's Taco Bar now open in Rittenhouse

Taco fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Rittenhouse, called Rosy's Taco Bar, is located at 2220 Walnut St.
The restaurant's menu features chicken, steak and chorizo nachos made with melted Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream, tomato, pickled onion and jalapeno. Taco offerings include the Pollo Tinga with chicken, chipotle and queso fresco; and the Bistec stuffed with verde-marinated beef and peppers. Sopes, tortas and desserts like flan and churros are also on offer.
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Rosy's Taco Bar is off to a promising start.
Abraham K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Sept. 11, wrote, "Rosy's has a tight menu that's full of appetizers, tacos and tortas. They do it all really well. Service is on point. Rosy's also offers specialty tacos like Korean barbecue, cod and shrimp, but I think the classic tacos are where it's at."
Yelper Brian G. added, "I couldn't have picked a better place for our date night. It has a really cool setup inside with a second level in the back that leads to another bar hidden in the back. Candles lit everywhere made it feel super cozy."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rosy's Taco Bar is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. from Friday-Sunday.
