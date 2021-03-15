Rowhome Coffee's Philly pretzel sandwich has people lining up down the block

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you see long lines on weekend mornings at 26th and Pine Streets in Philadelphia's Fitler Square neighborhood, it is people lining up for Rowhome Coffee's new breakfast phenomenon: Philly Pretzel Sandwich.A soft pretzel sliced and used as the vehicle for all kinds of breakfast sandwiches both sweet and savory, like bacon or sausage eggs and cheese sandwiches.The owners, Hugh Morretta and Eli Shaika, have been friends since high school, and have wanted to open a business together for years.Once Morretta went to work for La Colombe and perfected his roasting skills, they thought his coffee pedigree would be the draw. For right now, at least, it's those pretzel sandwiches.2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103