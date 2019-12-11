Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic

FRESNO, Calif. -- Ruiz Food Products, Inc. has recalled more than 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos because they are contaminated with "extraneous materials," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
The department said they received customer reports of white, semi-rigid plastic found inside the egg, sausage and cheese burritos.
The burritos were produced on October 15, 2019, and distributed nationwide. The product recalled is 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. "EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE" with a "Best if Used By" date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.
