RXBar Protein bars recalled due to peanut allergy concerns

RXBar Protein bars recalled due to peanut allergy concerns. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

RXBar Protein bars have issued a recall over concerns for peanut allergies.

The company says that the problem stems from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party.

RXBar says it immediately changed supplies when the issue arose.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

They are safe to eat for those without a peanut allergy.

