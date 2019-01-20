RXBar Protein bars recalled due to peanut allergy concerns

RXBar Protein bars have issued a recall over concerns for peanut allergies.
The company says that the problem stems from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party.
RXBar says it immediately changed supplies when the issue arose.
The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.
They are safe to eat for those without a peanut allergy.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrecallallergiespeanut allergy
foodu.s. & worldrecallallergiespeanut allergy