A new Japanese restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Queen Village, called Sakana Omakase Sushi, is in the former Cedars location at 616 S. Second St.
The affordable 12-seat restaurant specializes in chef-directed omakase meals, including dinner options that include a 12-piece nigiri spread or a more-expansive 17-piece nigiri selection that includes additional appetizers and desserts.
You can also order a la carte. In addition to hand-cut maki rolls and nigiri, there are dishes like a wagyu beef sandwich, duck tacos and grilled octopus.
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Krista H. wrote, "Once the chefs knew we were ready to order the omakase they got straight to work. The sushi came at just the right pace and kept us in anticipation for the next piece. They do a fabulous job with their order of items. ... Definitely a trip for your tastebuds."
And Mark B. added, "Really exceptional omakase, for a really great price. Both of the sushi chefs were very friendly and loved discussing each piece with you."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sakana Omakase Sushi is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 4-10:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sakana Omakase Sushi brings Japanese fare to Queen Village
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories