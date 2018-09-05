FOOD & DRINK

Salmonella outbreak linked to Honey Smacks grows

More illnesses in salmonella outbreak. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

ATLANTA, Georgia --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in 34 states.

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.



It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

