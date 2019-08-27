Food & Drink

Sampling the dishes of Galaxy's Edge in Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- Ever wonder what blue or green milk tastes like? A lot of Star Wars fans have been asking that very question since they saw Luke Skywalker drink it in the first trilogy.

We got to take a swig of the exotic drink and sample some other intergalactic dishes from one of the restaurants in the park.

Docking Bay 7 is one of several restaurants in the land of Batuu.

And Chef James Kleinschmidt is serving up some intergalactic food that's out of this world.

From "lava rolls" to "Kadu smoke ribs."

And who could forget one of Luke Skywalker's favorite drinks, blue milk?

"We took inspiration from all of the Star Wars sagas," he said.

"Food and beverage tell such a great story about what we create, and all these dishes tell that story," added Chef Kleinschmidt.
