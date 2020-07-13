Food & Drink

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sweet Stuff in Suburban Square

By Bethany Owings
Sweet Stuff on the Main Line in Suburban Square is a candy and gourmet chocolate shop that's been a local staple for more than 30 years.

As soon as you walk in, you are greeted by an entire wall of bin candy from Swedish Fish to Nerds, and gourmet chocolates of every kind. The best part is that it's all locally sourced.

Bassett's Premium Ice Cream is on that list - and they're dishing out 16 to 24 flavors of it.

You can also find Famous Fourth Street Cookies from the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia here. The cookies are delivered daily, and they bake them fresh, then scoop Bassett's in-between.

Also on the menu is milkshakes, sundaes, cups and cones, and they just invented something called "Ice Cream Parties To Go." The "To Go Party" is full of pints and quarts of ice cream and tons of toppings.

Their main goal is to spread some "yum fun" and positivity during this time.

Sweet Stuff| Instagram
107 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
